Yastrzemski will sit Tuesday against Philadelphia, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role this season, but when he does hit the bench, it usually comes against lefties like Tuesday's starter Ranger Suarez. He'll get the day off as Stuart Fairchild starts in center field and Heliot Ramos starts in right.
