Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Held out Monday
Yastrzemski (hand) isn't starting Monday's game against Arizona, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski was reportedly headed for X-rays after being struck by a pitch on the hand Sunday afternoon, though the Giants have yet to disclose any further details. Austin Slater draws the start in right field and will bat second with Yastrzemski out of the lineup.
