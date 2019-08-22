Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Hits 17th homer in loss
Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and another RBI during Wednesday's 12-11 loss to the Cubs.
Continuing his success at the plate, Yastrzemski swatted a two-run homer off Yu Darvish in the fifth inning, then doubled in the sixth and added an RBI single in the seventh. After extending his hitting streak to six games, the 28-year-old has raised his slash line to .282/.330/.560 with 17 home runs.
