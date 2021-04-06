Yastrzemski (hand) entered in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Yastrzemski was scratched from Monday's lineup due to left hand soreness after he was hit by a pitch on the final day of spring training. The 30-year-old was still available off the bench and was inserted in the seventh as a pinch hitter for pitcher Caleb Baragar. He laid off two sinkers before taking the third one he saw deep to center to put the Giants up 3-2. Expect him back in the lineup Tuesday as he looks to help his team clinch the series against Yu Darvish.