Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Cardinals.

Yastrzemski played the role of hero in the top of the ninth, launching a two-run home run off Giovanny Gallegos to tie the game 5-5. The center fielder also had an RBI single in the seventh inning to bring the Giants within two runs and now has five RBI over his last two games to go along with four runs scored. Yastrzemski has also homered in back-to-back games after hitting just one long ball in May.