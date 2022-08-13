Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Yastrzemski has hit safely in four of his last six games, adding three homers and two doubles while going 6-for-22 (.273) in that span. The outfielder raised his slash line to .225/.321/.409 with 12 long balls, 44 RBI, 49 runs scored, three stolen bases and 22 doubles through 100 contests this year. He's started seven games in a row, so it appears he's back to near-everyday playing time after overcoming a cold end to July.