Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.

Yastrzemski opened the scoring in the second inning, though Pittsburgh's Henry Davis answered in the bottom of the frame. After his return from the injured list July 3, Yastrzemski has been eased back into action in a part-time role, though it's not a clear platoon situation. The Giants are also working to balance playing time for rookie Luis Matos in center field, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Yastrzemski play there against right-handed pitchers and in right field versus southpaws.