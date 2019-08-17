Yastrzemski went 3-for-6 with three home runs in Friday's 10-9 win over the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski gave the Giants a 2-1 lead with a solo home run off Mike Leake in the third inning, then blasted a two-run shot in the seventh off T.J. McFarland. To top it off, Yastrzemski added his third long ball of the night in the 11th off Yoan Lopez to give the Giants a 10-9 advantage. It was his first career multi-homer game and his fourth long ball over the last four games. Overall this season, the 28-year-old is batting .272/.324/.548 with 16 home runs.