Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Yastrzemski has been one of San Francisco's most reliable offensive threats all year long and is now riding a seven-game hitting streak, a span in which he's hit .393 with a .452 on-base percentage and a 1.273 OPS. He has also six extra-base hits in that seven-games stretch.