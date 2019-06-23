Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old is making his Hall of Fame grandfather Carl proud, slugging his third homer in the last four games. Yastrzemski is slashing .256/.311/.476 in 25 contests since his promotion with five long balls and 13 RBI, numbers good enough to keep him in a regular lineup spot on a Giants roster looking for all the offense it can find.

