Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Yastrzemski extended his hitting streak to five games, a span in which he's gone 10-for-16 (.625) with six extra-base hits and five RBI. The outfielder opened the scoring with his first-inning solo shot on Gavin Williams' second pitch of the game. Yastrzemski is up to 14 homers, 39 RBI, 51 runs scored, one stolen bases, 22 doubles and a .254/.338/.486 slash line through 88 games this season.