Yastrzemski hit a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Yastrzemski hit for relief pitcher Reyes Moronta in the seventh inning and promptly knocked in the runs that would give the Giants an insurmountable lead. Yastrzemski now has two homers and seven RBI in 17 games since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento.

