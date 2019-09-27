Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, another RBI and another run scored in Thursday's win over the Rockies.

Yastrzemski launched a 429-foot solo homer off Jesus Tinoco in the fourth inning to give the Giants a 2-1 lead that would last the rest of the way. The long ball was the 21st of the season for the 29-year-old outfielder, who has enjoyed a solid September at the plate. Since Sept. 1, Yastrzemski's batting average has steadily risen from .265 to .274.