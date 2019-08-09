Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in a victory over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Yastrzemski delivered a two-run double in the third inning and capped the scoring with a solo homer in the seventh. The performance was the fourth time this season Yastrzemski has driven in three runs. Through 242 plate appearances, the rookie is slashing .268/.320/.495 with 11 homers and 37 runs batted in.