Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win in 11 innings over the Marlins.

Yastrzemski's second long ball in as many days provided some extra insurance for the Giants' 11th-inning lead. The outfielder is up to four long balls on the year, and he's yet to have a hitless stretch of two games. That consistency is valuable, as the Giants navigate a number of injuries to outfielders, including Mitch Haniger (oblique), Austin Slater (hamstring) and Joc Pederson (wrist). Yastrzemski is slashing .239/.271/.478 through 17 contests.