Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss against the Marlins.
Yastrzemski provided all of San Francisco's offense in the 4-2 loss with a two-run home run off Edward Cabrera in the first inning. It's Yastrzemski's third home run of the season and his first since April 6. He's now slashing .242/.277/.452 with seven RBI and 11 runs scored through 62 at-bats.
