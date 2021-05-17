Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Pirates.

Yastrzemski was held out of Saturday's lineup due to side soreness after he collided with the scoreboard Friday, but he gave the Giants some insurance with his fifth homer of the season Sunday. The 30-year-old is now slashing .215/.311/.477 with 16 extra-base hits, 13 runs and 10 RBI this year.