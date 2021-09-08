Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, three RBI, two runs and a walk in Tuesday's win versus the Rockies.

The outfielder returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing Monday's contest with an illness. Yastrzemski went deep in the seventh inning for his 22nd home run of the season, driving in teammate Evan Longoria in the process. He later singled in Longoria in the ninth inning. In his last seven games leading into Monday, he had struggled to a .167 batting average with one extra-base hit and no RBI. The home run set a new career high for the 31-year-old, but his batting average of .222 is a career low.