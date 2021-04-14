Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a walk, a strikeout and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Luis Castillo left a fastball over the heart of the plate and Yastrzemski did not miss it -- a good sign after Yastrzemski managed just two extra-base hits (one homer) over his first 10 games this season. Yastrzemski later had a bunt single. He was out of the lineup against lefty Wade Miley on Monday amidst a 2-for-18 stretch.