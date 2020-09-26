Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Friday as he helped the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Padres.

Yastrzemski took Chris Paddack deep in the fourth for the Giants' third home run of the evening off the right-hander. It was encouraging to see the 30-year-old show no rust from being out as he was able to make a major impact upon his return to the lineup Friday. Yastrzemski is hitting .285/.387/.565 and leads his team with 35 RBI as he will be counted on to produce at the plate while the Giants try to fend off the Phillies and Brewers for the final postseason spot.