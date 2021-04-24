Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Yastrzemski's only out of the night came on a strikeout in the first inning. The 30-year-old was sharp at the plate thereafter and highlighted his night with an opposite-field two-run blast that just cleared the wall in left to give the Giants an early 2-1 lead in the third. Yastrzemski has had a horrendous start to the year, slashing .205/.293/.425 with three home runs, five RBI and nine runs scored while also striking out a career-worst 30.5 percent of the time. He does, however, have two multi-base hit efforts in his last four games and has been showing more life at the plate recently.