Yastrzemski isn't part of the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Yastrzemski will yield to Luis Matos in right field Sunday against lefty Jeffrey Springs and the Athletics. Yastrzemski is slashing .278/.381/.444 in 168 plate appearances this season.
