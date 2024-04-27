Yastrzemski isn't in the Giants' lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates, source reports.
Yastrzemski will retreat to the bench as the left-handed Martin Perez prepares to start on the mound for the Bucs. Austin Slater will step in to cover right field Saturday and bat in the leadoff spot.
