Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Yastrzemski will take a seat Saturday with Cleveland sending left-hander Logan Allen to the mound. Luis Matos (undisclosed) will return from a one-game absence to start in right field and bat fifth.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Late addition to lineup•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Absent from starting nine•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Dealing with swollen elbow•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Leaves early Thursday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench against LHP•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Back from injured list•