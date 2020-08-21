Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during Thursday's win over the Angels.

Yastrzemski pushed his hitting streak to eight games, and the start outfielder has hit safely in all but five games during August. He's hitting .271 with a .971 OPS in August, adding four homers, 18 RBI, a 0.76 BB/K ratio and 15 runs scored in 70 at-bats this month.