Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Giants on Monday with a left hamstring strain.

Yastrzemski felt a pop in his hamstring while trying to make a play in the outfield during Sunday's loss to the Padres. It's not clear at this point how severe the strain is. Austin Slater could see an uptick in playing time while Yaz is out and Brett Wisely is also up for depth.