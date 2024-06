The Giants placed Yastrzemski on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A side injury caused Yastrzemski to make an early exit from Thursday's contest, and it will now keep him sidelined for at least the remainder of June. Luis Matos will come up from the minors to fill Yastrzemski's roster spot, though the 33-year-old's move to the IL will likely result in more outfield reps for Austin Slater.