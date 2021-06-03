Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right thumb, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old suffered the injury Tuesday against the Angels and will be sidelined for at least the next nine days since the move was backdated to Wednesday. Austin Slater and Steven Duggar figure to see increased playing time in the outfield while Yastrzemski is unavailable.
