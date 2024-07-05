Yastrzemski (elbow) is batting seventh and playing right field Friday against Cleveland.
Yastrzemski was initially left out of the Giants lineup Friday, but a revised version of the starting nine has Yastrzemski in right field. The 33-year-old exited Thursday's game against Atlanta after being hit by a pitch, but he won't have to miss any time due to the injury.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Absent from starting nine•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Dealing with swollen elbow•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Leaves early Thursday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench against LHP•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Back from injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lands on injured list•