Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

Yastrzemski took Clayton Kershaw deep in the top of the third inning, and that was his fourth long ball of the season. The outfielder has been one of San Francisco's most productive players in 2020, posting a .321 average with a team-leading 1.128 OPS. He is also riding a four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-14 during that stretch.