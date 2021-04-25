Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Miami on Saturday.
Yastrzemski struck out in each of his first three trips to the plate, but he redeemed himself with a solo shot in the ninth inning off Yimi Garcia. The long ball was his second in as many games and fourth overall this season. Aside from the power output, it has been a rough start to the season for Yastrzemski as he has struck out 28 times in 77 at-bats and is hitting a paltry .208.
