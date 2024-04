Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski took Slade Cecconi deep for a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning, driving in Thairo Estrada and giving San Francisco a 2-1 lead. The homer was his first of the season while he's now batting .182 with six RBI and five runs scored over 44 at-bats in 16 games.