Yastrzemski will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his left hamstring strain but will likely miss time, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski felt a pop in his hamstring while attempting to field a ball in center field in the bottom of the eighth inning during Sunday's game against the Padres. He limped off the field following the play and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury. Austin Slater will likely see increased playing time until Yastrzemski is cleared to return, while Blake Wisely could remain with the club if Yastrzemski heads to the injured list.