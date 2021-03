Yastrzemski (hand) is doing well Wednesday and is expected to play against the Mariners on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski was hit by a pitch on his hand Monday, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that he's confident that Yastrzemski will be in the starting lineup on Opening Day. The 30-year-old slashed .300/.349/.675 with four home runs and nine RBI in 15 Cactus League games this spring.