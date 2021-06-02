Yastrzemski had X-rays come back negative after leaving Tuesday's game against the Angels and was diagnosed with a sprained right thumb, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury when his glove hand collided with the bricks above the padding of the right field wall while attempting a leaping catch. The severity of the sprain remains unclear, though it wouldn't be a major surprise if Yastrzemski requires a stint on the injured list.