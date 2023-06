Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 11-3 rout of the Cardinals.

He took Genesis Cabrera deep in the sixth inning, giving Yastrzemski his first long ball in June. It's been a rough month so far for the veteran outfielder, who's batting just .179 (5-for-28) in his last 10 games, but on the season he has a respectable .767 OPS with seven homers, 18 RBI and 30 runs through 48 contests.