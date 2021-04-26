Yastrzemski underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed nothing worse than a very mild oblique strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski will sit Monday against the Rockies after exiting Sunday's game with the issue, but the Giants are hopeful that he can avoid the injured list. He'll miss at least a handful of games, however, with manager Gabe Kapler suggesting he could miss five or six, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Darin Ruf will take over in right field Monday.