Yastrzemski batted second and went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

Yastrzemski combined for just 13 stolen bases over his past three minor-league seasons, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect much in terms of speed moving forward. The 28-year-old rookie is slashing .242/.292/.425 with five homers through 37 games, and his playing time against righties appears to be safe for the time being with Steven Duggar being optioned to Triple-A following his activation off of the injured list earlier this week.