Yastrzemski (thumb) is on track to return during the Giants' weekend series against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski has been on the 10-day IL with a sprained right thumb since June 3, but he could return when he's first eligible. The team doesn't plan to push him if his thumb is still bothering him this weekend, but the outfielder is getting close to returning.