Yastrzemski is not starting Friday against Milwaukee, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski, who owns a mediocre .242/.292/.425 slash line, sat for four of the last six games before the All-Star break and will sit for the first game of the second half as well. Austin Slater started three of those games before the break and remains in the lineup Friday, potentially indicating that he's taken over the starting role.

