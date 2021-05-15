Yastrzemski will sit Saturday against the Pirates, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Yastrzemski has had a near-everyday role when healthy this season, but his occasional off days have all come against southpaws like Saturday's starter Tyler Anderson. Darin Ruf gets the start in right field in his absence.
