Yastrzemski (oblique) will be on the bench Monday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski left Sunday's game against the Marlins with a tight left oblique. It's not yet clear how much time he'll miss, but he'll sit for at least one game. Darin Ruf starts in right field Monday.
