Yastrzemski isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski started each of the last two games and went 3-for-9 with a double, a run and an RBI. Austin Slater will take his place in center field and lead off Wednesday with left-hander Sean Manaea on the mound for San Diego.
