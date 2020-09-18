Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Oakland, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski left Thursday's game against the Mariners with calf tightness and is set to undergo an MRI on Friday. The results of that test are not yet public, but he'll sit for at least one day. Darin Ruf takes over in right field in his absence.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Headed for MRI•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Exits with right calf tightness•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Cranks ninth homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Blasts eighth homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches steal Sunday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Another multi-hit performance•