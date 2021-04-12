Yastrzemski isn't starting Monday's game against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Yastrzemski had started each of the past five games but went just 2-for-18 with a double and eight strikeouts during that time. Austin Slater will shift to right field while Mauricio Dubon starts in center field Monday.
