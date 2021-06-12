Yastrzemski will be on the bench for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Yastrzemski started the first game of the day after being activated from the injured list, going hitless in three at-bats. Lamonte Wade will start in right field for the nightcap.
