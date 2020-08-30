Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski reached on an error and stole second in the third inning, but couldn't come around to score. In the eighth, he was hit by a pitch before dashing home on Evan Longoria's two-run single. The 30-year-old Yastrzemski has just six hits in his last nine games -- his slash line has cooled to .280/.399/.568 through 158 plate appearances this year. The outfielder has seven homers, 24 RBI, 30 runs scored and two stolen bases in 36 games.