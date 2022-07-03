Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt on Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time since LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.