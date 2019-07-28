Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

He was the only Giants hitter to have much success on the night -- his two-bagger was the team's only extra-base hit, and the rest of the lineup combined for only three other knocks. Yastrzemski is now slashing .260/.309./.486 through his first 53 big-league games, but his playing time could be in jeopardy if San Francisco is a buyer and not a seller at the trade deadline.