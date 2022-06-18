Yastrzemski isn't starting Saturday's game against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Left-hander Jose Quintana is starting for Pittsburgh on Saturday, so Yastrzemski will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last four games. Austin Slater is starting in center field and leading off.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Homer, double in win•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Riding pine against lefty•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Three hits in extra-inning win•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Drives in five runs•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench•